Shea-Na Richi presents “The Struggle of the Sun Goddess” at Dancealorus

Dancer, choreographer, creative and actress, Shea-Na Richi graduated from Juilliard in 2000 and says Cucalorus is the closest thing to the festivals she got used to during her time in school.

Cucalorus offers a variety of events in a variety of locations, surrounded by different genres of film and different kinds of technology. Richi will be presenting a piece of work as part of Dancealorus, during the Cucalorus festival. She says it’s a staged presentation that also includes a film that accentuates her onstage performance.

Her piece is called, “The Struggle of the Sun Goddess”, and was inspired by a spiritual journey she took in Peru over the summer, "That 3-day retreat was based on being with the shamans and being taken care of while I do Ayahuasca. Ayahuasca is a healing plant. It’s a plant of logic, a plant of knowing. And what it does is it actually brings you closer to who you are and it may help you see your potential and see what it is you’re here to do.”

Shea-Na Richi performs during Dancealorus on November 17th at 7:30 on the Thalian Hall Mainstage. You can hear more of my conversation with Shea-Na Richi by clicking above.