Shea-Na Richi presents “The Struggle of the Sun Goddess” at Dancealorus

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published November 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
Shea-Na Richi.jpg
Courtesy of Katrina Hargrave
/

Dancer, choreographer, creative and actress, Shea-Na Richi graduated from Juilliard in 2000 and says Cucalorus is the closest thing to the festivals she got used to during her time in school.

Cucalorus offers a variety of events in a variety of locations, surrounded by different genres of film and different kinds of technology. Richi will be presenting a piece of work as part of Dancealorus, during the Cucalorus festival. She says it’s a staged presentation that also includes a film that accentuates her onstage performance.

Her piece is called, “The Struggle of the Sun Goddess”, and was inspired by a spiritual journey she took in Peru over the summer, "That 3-day retreat was based on being with the shamans and being taken care of while I do Ayahuasca. Ayahuasca is a healing plant. It’s a plant of logic, a plant of knowing. And what it does is it actually  brings you closer to who you are and it may help you see your potential and see what it is you’re here to do.”

Shea-Na Richi performs during Dancealorus on November 17th at 7:30 on the Thalian Hall Mainstage. You can hear more of my conversation with Shea-Na Richi by clicking above.

Cheril Lee
Cheril was born in Charleston, SC but has lived all over the US, including Mississippi, Illinois, Georgia and Nebraska. Her first broadcast opportunity was as a weather forecaster on the Far East Network (FEN) in Okinawa, Japan! Cheril admits she loves to talk and enjoys meeting people through her work and hearing their stories. Traveling, reading, going to concerts, laughing with friends and trying new restaurants, are a few of her favorite things. She also judges films for the Omaha Film Festival. Her next big trips will include a return visit to Ireland, a first time trip to Taiwan and New Zealand. Have an arts story idea? Email Cheril at clee@whqr.org
