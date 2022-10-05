Artist Janette K. Hopper’s newest exhibit, CAPTURED + CONSERVED, opens Thursday, October 6th and runs through October at Big Sky Design

Artist Janette K. Hopper’s newest exhibit, CAPTURED + CONSERVED, opens tomorrow evening at Big Sky Design. The reception takes place from 5 to 7 and will feature 30 new pieces on view at Big Sky Design, starting tomorrow (Thursday) from Hopper.

All of these feature nature scenes, inspired by lands here in the Cape Fear Region. Hopper says this collaboration between herself, the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust and Big Sky Design is meant to bring awareness of the importance of the natural landscape to our coastal communities.

"My paintings are about light, color, composition. I am a painter like anyone else, but I just start with nature. And I love the wildest nature the most. And it’s sometimes in your own backyard.”

Hopper says a portion of the proceeds from her art sales will be donated to the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. Staff from the organization will be at the reception tomorrow night and will be talking with people about how they are expanding conservation corridors, as well as how they are saving significant ecological places.

Tomorrow night’s event will also feature live music, wine and light snacks. Hopper’s art will be on view throughout October. With your arts news, I’m Cheril Lee.