© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artist Janette K. Hopper’s newest exhibit, CAPTURED + CONSERVED, opens Thursday, October 6th and runs through October at Big Sky Design

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published October 5, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
Nature by Design Captured + Conserved Rev 1 Pic 1.jpg
Janette K. Hopper
/

Artist Janette K. Hopper’s newest exhibit, CAPTURED + CONSERVED, opens tomorrow evening at Big Sky Design. The reception takes place from 5 to 7 and will feature 30 new pieces on view at Big Sky Design, starting tomorrow (Thursday) from Hopper.

All of these feature nature scenes, inspired by lands here in the Cape Fear Region. Hopper says this collaboration between herself, the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust and Big Sky Design is meant to bring awareness of the importance of the natural landscape to our coastal communities.

"My paintings are about light, color, composition. I am a painter like  anyone else, but I just start with nature. And I love the wildest nature the most. And it’s sometimes in your own backyard.”

Hopper says a portion of the proceeds from her art sales will be donated to the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. Staff from the organization will be at the reception tomorrow night and will be talking with people about how they are expanding conservation corridors, as well as how they are saving significant ecological places.

Tomorrow night’s event will also feature live music, wine and light snacks. Hopper’s art will be on view throughout October. With your arts news, I’m Cheril Lee.

Tags
Culture/Arts
Cheril Lee
Cheril was born in Charleston, SC but has lived all over the US, including Mississippi, Illinois, Georgia and Nebraska. Her first broadcast opportunity was as a weather forecaster on the Far East Network (FEN) in Okinawa, Japan! Cheril admits she loves to talk and enjoys meeting people through her work and hearing their stories. Traveling, reading, going to concerts, laughing with friends and trying new restaurants, are a few of her favorite things. She also judges films for the Omaha Film Festival. Her next big trips will include a return visit to Ireland, a first time trip to Taiwan and New Zealand. Have an arts story idea? Email Cheril at clee@whqr.org
See stories by Cheril Lee