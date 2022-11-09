© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The North Carolina Writers' Network is holding its Fall Conference November 18th through the 20th at Wrightsville Beach

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST
The North Carolina Writers' Network is holding its Fall Conference November 18th through the 20th at Wrightsville Beach. Communications Director Katherine O’Hara says they hope to have more than 200 writers in town for the weekend. O’Hara says there will be classes, discussions and workshops covering a wide variety of topics.

She says the unofficial theme for the conference is “Free Speech”. O’Hara explains when you think about book banning and the state of the world today, the NC Writer’s Network felt it would be a disservice not to talk with members about these issues and work to navigate this topic with them.

"We are going to have classes on the craft and business of writing, that will include how to get your novel published to sitting with National Book Award winner Jason Mott and talking about the structure of writing and working on a novel. There will be a session on writing stories that are hard to read, which will explore tackling potentially divisive subject matter. We will also have a panel of writers who will talk about story writing and connection and community."

National Book Award-winner Jason Mott is kicking off the North Carolina Writer’s Conference with a Keynote Address. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, November 11th.

