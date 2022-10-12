© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
p175726_p_v8_ah
Courtesy of NC Filmmakers Series
/

Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres.

After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.

Jones says the movie may have looked romantic but the weather was not exactly cooperative when it came to building the set. He says things got off to a late start due to high tides and flooding, which made it impossible to set up the foundation pilings. And that wasn’t the only hurdle.

"Then, about four days before filming was to start, we had a massive storm come in and it took a staircase off of the building and washed it out to sea. Came during the night and the next morning it was gone with no trace. And this staircase was anchored to the sand by 8 x 8 pilings, that were driven into the sand eight feet deep.”

Though the job has its challenges, Jones says he loves creating something unique, something you’ve never seen before.

"We built submarines and spaceships. We did the infield for all the Triple Crown races for Secretariat. And we’ve built  tunnels and caves. And we got to work with the Muppets and build a lot of really specialized scenery to really fit their needs.”

Nights in Rodanthe will run at 4 pm on Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres, located at 2223 Blockbuster Road in Wilmington.

Cheril Lee
Cheril was born in Charleston, SC but has lived all over the US, including Mississippi, Illinois, Georgia and Nebraska. Her first broadcast opportunity was as a weather forecaster on the Far East Network (FEN) in Okinawa, Japan! Cheril admits she loves to talk and enjoys meeting people through her work and hearing their stories. Traveling, reading, going to concerts, laughing with friends and trying new restaurants, are a few of her favorite things. She also judges films for the Omaha Film Festival. Her next big trips will include a return visit to Ireland, a first time trip to Taiwan and New Zealand. Have an arts story idea? Email Cheril at clee@whqr.org
