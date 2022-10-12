Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres.

After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.

Jones says the movie may have looked romantic but the weather was not exactly cooperative when it came to building the set. He says things got off to a late start due to high tides and flooding, which made it impossible to set up the foundation pilings. And that wasn’t the only hurdle.

"Then, about four days before filming was to start, we had a massive storm come in and it took a staircase off of the building and washed it out to sea. Came during the night and the next morning it was gone with no trace. And this staircase was anchored to the sand by 8 x 8 pilings, that were driven into the sand eight feet deep.”

Though the job has its challenges, Jones says he loves creating something unique, something you’ve never seen before.

"We built submarines and spaceships. We did the infield for all the Triple Crown races for Secretariat. And we’ve built tunnels and caves. And we got to work with the Muppets and build a lot of really specialized scenery to really fit their needs.”

Nights in Rodanthe will run at 4 pm on Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres, located at 2223 Blockbuster Road in Wilmington.

