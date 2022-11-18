Waterproof is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, November 20th at Stone Theatres.

After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Johnny Griffin who served as the Location Manager for the film.

Griffin was in charge of finding all the locations that were used in the film. This involves consulting the director and the production designer, to get a feel for what their vision is and what they’re looking for and help them in compiling research. Griffin says the next step is physically going out and searching for the locations.

"Coming up with selections and different ideas that you present to them. You go out and view the locations and they figure out which ones might work best for the story. Once you find them, you have to take care of everything that’s required to film there. You have to get permission to use the location or rent the property. You deal with the contracts, the insurance; all the logistics involved in bringing in 100-150 people, all the trucks, all the equipment.”

Griffin made the career move from Location Manager to his current position as Director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission 23 years ago.

He loves his job and says he believes there are several positives to shows and movies deciding to film in Wilmington. “Our crew is world class. They’ve been here for many many years. They’ve not only worked here but all over the country. We’ve got studio complexes, great temperate weather. And you can film here and people not look at it and say ‘Oh, well that must have been shot in this area. It’s arid so it’s the southwest. Or it’s very Southern because you have live oak trees, Spanish moss and Palm trees. It’s just a very generic look, which is quite helpful for us.”

Waterproof will run at 4 pm on Sunday, November 20th at Stone Theatres, located at 2223 Blockbuster Road in Wilmington. There is no charge to attend the screening.

