Forward Motion Dance Company is back on stage at Thalian Hall this week with its first performance since 2019. Director and Founder Tracey Varga, says the company is very excited to be back onstage with its program, Cape Fear Arts in Motion: Visuals, Vocals and Variations. Varga says there are several pieces on the program that collaborate with filmmaker Patrick Ogelvie that explores major issues that are both local and global, including pollution, hunger and homelessness.

Varga says the group will also present a piece she originally choreographed in 2008, called “Stages,” which features the music of Nina Simone.

“There’s four sections to it. There’s a trio – three different dancers – four sections exploring Nina’s challenges throughout her life, artistically as well as life challenges as a civil rights activist, as a singer, as a songwriter.”

Varga says she recruits local teenagers from different studios to be in the production each year and she choreographs a special piece for them. This year, she says there are five dancers.

“One from Dreams, one from The Dance Element, one from Southeast Dance Academy and one from Gloria Academy of Fine Arts. So we are really excited. They get together and they work great together. The music for that is Dale Cornelius, who is an award-winning musician/composer. He does a lot of scores for TV and films.”

Cape Fear Arts in Motion is onstage at Thalian Hall Thursday and Friday night at 7:30. Tickets are available at the door.