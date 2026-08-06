The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Media in 1898, and a Kelly Kenoyer retrospective

Rachel's reporting on the Harbor's of Democracy and 1898:

“They resigned at gunpoint” – Historians reflect on 1898 and the pieces of history worth preserving

NC teachers descend on Wilmington to attend conference on 'Harbors of Democracy'

The latest on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge:

NCDOT rejects public-private partnership for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project

City of Wilmington signs historical preservation impact agreement for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement

Kelly's top stories from the past five years of reporting:

An investigation into the mold crisis at Wilmington Housing Authority:

All parts available here

A two-part series on gentrification in the Northside of Wilmington:

The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification

Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and the solutions

Covering Homelessness:

How the justice system hurts, and helps, the homeless people in our community

"Try to stay positive." The lives of our homeless neighbors in downtown Wilmington

Covering Trains:

Rail Redux: Passenger rail's potential return to Wilmington

Investigations in 2026:

Back@Home Program

City of Wilmington's morale concerns

Music:

The Giving Tree by If Trees Could Talk

Chilvat by <a href="https://app.sessions.blue/browse?trackId=390911">Blue Dot Sessions</a>

Dust or Smoke by <a href="https://app.sessions.blue/browse?trackId=390912">Blue Dot Sessions</a>