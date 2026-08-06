The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Media in 1898, and a Kelly Kenoyer retrospective
This week, on The Newsroom, reporters Sofia Dinka and Kelly Kenoyer dig into the current status of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, after a private company’s bid got rejected last month. While the specifics for the replacement aren't nailed down, a toll bridge is looking more and more likely. We'll look at the history of 1898 with Reporter Rachel Keith and how it was framed by the media at the time. She attended an educator’s summit in Wilmington that made that history come alive. And we'll look at Kelly Kenoyer's top stories in the past five years before she leaves WHQR and Wilmington.
Rachel's reporting on the Harbor's of Democracy and 1898:
“They resigned at gunpoint” – Historians reflect on 1898 and the pieces of history worth preserving
NC teachers descend on Wilmington to attend conference on 'Harbors of Democracy'
The latest on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge:
NCDOT rejects public-private partnership for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project
City of Wilmington signs historical preservation impact agreement for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement
Kelly's top stories from the past five years of reporting:
An investigation into the mold crisis at Wilmington Housing Authority:
All parts available here
A two-part series on gentrification in the Northside of Wilmington:
The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification
Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and the solutions
Covering Homelessness:
How the justice system hurts, and helps, the homeless people in our community
"Try to stay positive." The lives of our homeless neighbors in downtown Wilmington
Covering Trains:
Rail Redux: Passenger rail's potential return to Wilmington
Investigations in 2026:
Back@Home Program
City of Wilmington's morale concerns
Music:
The Giving Tree by If Trees Could Talk
Chilvat by <a href="https://app.sessions.blue/browse?trackId=390911">Blue Dot Sessions</a>
Dust or Smoke by <a href="https://app.sessions.blue/browse?trackId=390912">Blue Dot Sessions</a>