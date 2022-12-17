Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and the solutions

Wilmington's downtown was once extremely segregated, with certain neighborhoods almost exclusively Black, and others almost exclusively white. That's changing, as waves of white residents move into Black neighborhoods — but the inverse isn't happening to nearly the same degree. Black residents are losing ground, and under the current housing crisis, it's almost a zero-sum game. So what is causing this economic pressure? And what could be done to change it?

Dante Haywood, Cape Fear Collective

Bill Rowe, NC Justice Center

Cierra Washington, Northside Food Co-op

Clayton Hammerski, Cape Fear Housing Coalition

Liz Carbone, Cape Fear Housing Coalition

Tim Joyner, Lowercase Leaders

Brandon Cagle, Lowercase Leaders

Cedric Harrison, WilmingtoNColor Tour

Bill Saffo, Mayor of the City of Wilmington

Jay Tatum, Brooklyn Arts Center

Julius James, Brooklyn resident

Evelyn Bryant, Blue Ribbon Commission (and many other organizations)

Jenna Davis, Columbia University

