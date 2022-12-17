© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and the solutions

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published December 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST
newsroom_logo.png

Gentrification is washing over downtown Wilmington, accelerating as it moves North to South. On this week's episode of The Newsroom, we'll dig into the history that led us here, the data proving it's happening, and how it feels on the ground. We'll also hear about potential solutions- however complex those answers may be.

Wilmington's downtown was once extremely segregated, with certain neighborhoods almost exclusively Black, and others almost exclusively white. That's changing, as waves of white residents move into Black neighborhoods — but the inverse isn't happening to nearly the same degree. Black residents are losing ground, and under the current housing crisis, it's almost a zero-sum game. So what is causing this economic pressure? And what could be done to change it?

Listen to Part 1: The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification

Learn more:

Our sources for this story include:

  • Dante Haywood, Cape Fear Collective
  • Bill Rowe, NC Justice Center
  • Cierra Washington, Northside Food Co-op
  • Clayton Hammerski, Cape Fear Housing Coalition
  • Liz Carbone, Cape Fear Housing Coalition
  • Tim Joyner, Lowercase Leaders
  • Brandon Cagle, Lowercase Leaders
  • Cedric Harrison, WilmingtoNColor Tour
  • Bill Saffo, Mayor of the City of Wilmington
  • Jay Tatum, Brooklyn Arts Center
  • Julius James, Brooklyn resident
  • Evelyn Bryant, Blue Ribbon Commission (and many other organizations)
  • Jenna Davis, Columbia University

Thank you to The Cato Institute for the use of their audio from the North Carolina housing summit. You can view the full summit here:

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
