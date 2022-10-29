Wilmington's Northside community dinners aim to bring residents together

The weekly gatherings went on from June to October, held on 11th Street between Princess and Chestnut. Volunteers and co-op staff come early to set up tables and chairs — and for their last fall send-off dinner, décor included pumpkins.

The community dinners are free and open to anyone who wants to enjoy some music and a free meal. The menu changes each week as new chefs bring different menus. Qailinn Bowen, the co-op’s Strategic Partnership Coordinator, says people of all different backgrounds show up to the weekly events.

“The turnout ranges anywhere from like, 80 to like 150 people," she said. "It's a lot. But I don't feel like it is that much, I think because people come out every week. And now they just feel like family. It's just like having a whole bunch of family here.”

This last dinner on Thursday, October 27 was the final weekly dinner. With the sunset coming earlier and earlier, there's just less time to enjoy together. But the meals aren’t going away completely in the winter: Bowen says there will be a monthly brunch to go along with one of the weekly market days, and a monthly dinner through winter.

To find out more about the co-op, including days and times of future events, check out their Instagram or website.