We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
The Newsroom

The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published December 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST
On this episode, Reporter Kelly Kenoyer brings us the first of two shows focused on gentrification in downtown Wilmington. This is an in-depth conversation with two guests: Cierra Washington and Qailinn Bowen of the Northside Food Co-op. Both are working hard to fulfill a decades-old promise to bring a grocery store to the Northside — a historically Black and underserved segment of the city. But they're watching the neighborhood change before their eyes, even as they work to unite it.

Next week, we'll have an in-depth hour digging into all kinds of voices that tie into this economic phenomenon, and what solutions may exist to repair the damage.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer