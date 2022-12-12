The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification
On this episode, Reporter Kelly Kenoyer brings us the first of two shows focused on gentrification in downtown Wilmington. This is an in-depth conversation with two guests: Cierra Washington and Qailinn Bowen of the Northside Food Co-op. Both are working hard to fulfill a decades-old promise to bring a grocery store to the Northside — a historically Black and underserved segment of the city. But they're watching the neighborhood change before their eyes, even as they work to unite it.
Next week, we'll have an in-depth hour digging into all kinds of voices that tie into this economic phenomenon, and what solutions may exist to repair the damage.
