The Newsroom Special Edition: The Northside Story - segregation, gentrification, and zoning in Wilmington

We’ll start with a close look at the Brooklyn Arts District — formerly known as Brooklyn Heights. That historically black neighborhood in Wilmington's Northside has seen just about every element of segregationist policy known to America… and now, it’s becoming integrated. Then, a conversation with two academics who know the ins and outs of zoning, housing, and segregation.

And finally, a look forward: to the proposed land development codes here in Wilmington, and what other cities and states are doing to make housing affordable and make neighborhoods more integrated.

Kelly Kenoyer Surveys of ethnicity and building condition from 1969.

Guests for this episode:



Cynthia Brown, historian for St. Stephen AME Church in the Brooklyn Arts District

Jan Davidson, historian at the Cape Fear Museum

Professor Danielle Spurlock and Andrew Whitemore, UNC Chapel Hill Department of City and Regional Planning

Richard Kahlenberg, The Century Foundation

Glenn Harbeck, City Planner for Wilmington

Links for this episode:

