WHQR investigative series: The Wilmington Housing Authority's disastrous mismanagement of widespread mold

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer,
Ben SchachtmanKevin Maurer
Published November 16, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority. Mold issues dating back to Hurricane Florence in 2018 were ignored for years and, now, nearly 80 families have been displaced. Costs just to keep those families afloat are soaring, and the authority is unable to keep up with the remediation work — and that's just for the units they know about. On top of that, WHA's administration has been gutted by resignations and restructuring. It's a disaster, and Wilmington families are paying the cost.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon's School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master's in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia.
Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He's a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
Kevin Maurer
Kevin Maurer is a freelance journalist and writer based in Wilmington, North Carolina.
