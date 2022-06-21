New Hanover County loans Wilmington Housing Authority $1.65 million

One hundred and fifty families are still displaced because of mold problems in their public housing units, many living in hotels. But WHA’s new executive director, Tyrone Garrett, promised to cut costs and get 98 units back online within six months.

“To be totally honest, this is our plan B," he told county commissioners at a June 20 meeting. "We've gone with Plan A originally before my arrival, and we find ourselves at this particular point. We are trying to use other programs, a Housing Choice Voucher program to try and find private housing for residents. We estimate that we could possibly house 30 families in that capacity.”

Garrett is also looking to use existing rental assistance programs to pay for some of the hotel costs for displaced residents. As for repairs, Garret said it will take $6.3 million to get 98 units online in six months while covering living costs for displaced residents. The city and county will provide $3.3 million of that, with another $3 million coming from a state grant.

Before the board voted unanimously in favor of giving the authority this loan, county commissioner Jonathan Barfield had tough words for the previous leadership of WHA.

“They find themselves in a quandary for me with mismanagement, prior to you coming here, Mr. Tyrone,” Barfield said.

Commissioner Bill Rivenbark put some blame on the federal government as well, but Garrett made it clear he doesn’t want to burn any bridges while he tries to pull the housing authority out of its mold crisis.