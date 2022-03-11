The Newsroom: Primary elections, Wilmington Housing Authority, and 'community violence'
On this episode, the WHQR news team helps unpack three major stories: Rachel Keith kicks off the primary election season, Kelly Kenoyer explains the evolving crisis in Wilmington's housing authority, and Camille Mojica digs into the issue of 'community violence.'
First up, the primary elections. After a legal rollercoaster ride, North Carolina's new maps — for both state and federal office — have been approved and, for now, the U.S. Supreme Court is not intervening. So, after a frustrating stop-and-go (and stop, and go) earlier this year, filing has been completed and the region is looking at several primary elections — including the Board of Education, Board of Commissioners, Sheriff, and federal races for Congress (David Rouzer's seemingly iron-clad District 7) and the Senate (a wide-open race, with over two dozen candidates between Democrats and Republicans, for Richard Burr's seat).
WHQR's Rachel Keith helps break down who's running for what — plus, how to get involved, even if you're unaffiliated.
- Unaffiliated voters in NC will soon outnumber Democrats and Republicans
(WFAE)
- After candidate filing closes, New Hanover County looks ahead to busy primary election season (WHQR)
Then, it's the latest on the Wilmington Housing Authority. By the numbers, things are getting worse and worse — from 80, to over 100, to over 150 families displaced — with costs rising from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, and WHA now betting on a $13 million emergency grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (which may be neither available or enough).
WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer breaks down what this escalating crisis could mean for those who are paying the price for years of WHA mismanagement.
Plus, a look at the region's 'community violence.' WHQR's Camille Mojica has been covering the issue from a lot of different angles and joins us to put together the bigger picture.
Below, some of Mojica's reporting on 'community violence':
- While advocates welcome the recent attention, 'community violence' has been around in Wilmington for a long time
- Port City United aims to curb community violence but some advocates say they're already doing the same work
- "All of our kids are at risk": Too Good For Violence works to divert New Hanover youth from violent crime
- "Never seen anything like this": Chief District Judge says juvenile gun violence has reached an alarming level
- New Hanover County announces new Port City United department, tasked with reducing 'community violence'
- A look at Durham's 'Bull City United,' the program that's inspired New Hanover's new community violence prevention unit
- NHC commissioners approve new funding sources for nearly $40 million in ‘community violence’ prevention