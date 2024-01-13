How the justice system hurts, and helps, the homeless people in our community

Thank you our guests, Judge J.H. Corpening, Judge James Faison, Judge Lindsey McKee, Sergeant Ron Evans, Social Worker Katelyn Mattox, Court Supervisor Denise Smith, and Sam Bakto from the Urban Institute. Thank you, also, to the numerous other sources who spoke with WHQR for this report, including many other staff members and attendees of empowerment and drug court, Public Defender Katie Corpening, Liz Carbone from the Cape Fear Housing Coalition, and many, many sources in homeless outreach.

Related reporting:



Further Reading:

