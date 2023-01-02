© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: WHQR reporters look back at 2022 -- and ahead to 2023

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published January 2, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST
the_newsroom_0.png

On today’s show, we’re bidding farewell to 2022 with a look back at the work WHQR's team of journalists did this year, and a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. Host Benjamin Schachtman sits down with Camille Mojica, Grace Vitgalione, Kelly Kenoyer, and Rachel Keith.

Links

One Small Step

UNCW

Housing and Gentrification

Community Safety

NHC Schools

CFCC

· Links to all 2022 CFCC reporting

Bike and Pedestrian Safety

PFAS

Research/Science

In Memorandum

· Philip Gerard, UNCW Creative Writing Professor Gerard Wins the North Carolina Award for Literature; CoastLine: Philip Gerard, 1955-2022: “My defining identity has always been American”

· Florence Warren, The Newsroom: A veteran teacher reflects, allegations against Olson-Boseman, and Tru Colors’ trials and tribulations

· Tony Rivenbark, CoastLine: Tony Rivenbark, 1948-2022: “All I’ve done is theater my whole life.”

The Newsroom
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
