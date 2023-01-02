The Newsroom: WHQR reporters look back at 2022 -- and ahead to 2023
On today’s show, we’re bidding farewell to 2022 with a look back at the work WHQR's team of journalists did this year, and a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. Host Benjamin Schachtman sits down with Camille Mojica, Grace Vitgalione, Kelly Kenoyer, and Rachel Keith.
Links
UNCW
- The Newsroom, A conversation with UNCW’s new chancellor, plus, what happened to the Wilmington crime lab?
- Tim Moore’s Heavy Hand
Housing and Gentrification
- Pride and paperwork: Wilmington’s supportive housing network got tangled up in bureaucracy, vulnerable residents paid the price
- The changing face of Wilmington's Northside, Pt. 1: A conversation about gentrification
- Gentrification in Wilmington Part II: The data, the struggle, and the solutions
Community Safety
- Port City United gives update at New Hanover County commissioners meeting
- What's life after prison like? LINC 're-entry simulation' maps out the post-incarceration struggle
- Community Child Protection Team says there's room for improvement in New Hanover County child welfare
- Port City United director discusses three-pronged effort to combat community violence
Sokoto House graduates inaugural class of Community Health Workers
NHC Schools
- A closer look at NHCS’s attrition rate: Issues include pay, support, and respect
- Statewide survey: Overall satisfaction, but specific areas of concern for New Hanover County schools
- NHCS’s painful budget compromise: What happened, how staff are reacting, and how we got here
- NHC Association of Educators asking county for classified staff raises, totaling $17.6 million
- Southeastern NC leads the state in teacher attrition. Those who left the profession explain why
- New Hanover’s long-awaited Title IX survey results shows concerning levels of harassment, unreported incidents
CFCC
· Links to all 2022 CFCC reporting
Bike and Pedestrian Safety
PFAS
Research/Science
- A ‘record-breaking’ number of loggerhead sea turtle nests on Masonboro Island
- UNCW researchers are helping to restore the health of coral reefs
- Meet WallyBob, the 10-foot alligator who visited the Forest Hills neighborhood for a snack
- UNCW researchers travel to Antarctica to study impacts of climate change and more
- A detailed look inside UNCW’s Marine Mammal Stranding Program
In Memorandum
· Philip Gerard, UNCW Creative Writing Professor Gerard Wins the North Carolina Award for Literature; CoastLine: Philip Gerard, 1955-2022: “My defining identity has always been American”
· Florence Warren, The Newsroom: A veteran teacher reflects, allegations against Olson-Boseman, and Tru Colors’ trials and tribulations
· Tony Rivenbark, CoastLine: Tony Rivenbark, 1948-2022: “All I’ve done is theater my whole life.”