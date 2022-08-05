A conversation with UNCW's new chancellor, plus, what happened to the Wilmington crime lab?

On this episode, WHQR’s Rachel Keith sits down with Dr. Aswani Volety, the newly appointed Chancellor of the University of North Carolina’s Wilmington campus. They’ll talk about his strategic plan for the University, and a host of challenges — from finances to diversity.

And WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats joins us for the latest on the lawsuit against top law enforcement officials in New Hanover County. We’ll trace the lawsuit’s origin to the change in management in the Wilmington police department crime lab — and what was allegedly behind that shake-up.

Links to Rachel Keith’s reporting on UNCW:

Reporting from Benjamin Schachtman and Michael Praats on the Wilmington crime lab: