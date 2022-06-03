The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's pedestrians?
On this episode of the Newsroom, guest host Kelly Kenoyer breaks down where in New Hanover County cars tend to hit cyclists and pedestrians — and why this town is more dangerous for those on foot or on pedals than other cities in North Carolina. But there are solutions that could save lives in the future, including an innovative campaign called Vision Zero.
16 pedestrians and cyclists died in car crashes between 2018 and 2021, and four more pedestrians have died so far this year- including one anonymous person who died after being hit by a car in the hospital parking lot. Experts say these deaths are preventable, and that the design of streets in the United States make these deaths more likely.
A map of Wilmington's cycling and pedestrian fatalities
The roads that account for the most pedestrian and cyclist involved crashes have one thing in common: they are stroads. These are multi-laned thoroughfares full of residences and businesses.
