© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's pedestrians?

Published June 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
the_newsroom_0.png

On this episode of the Newsroom, guest host Kelly Kenoyer breaks down where in New Hanover County cars tend to hit cyclists and pedestrians — and why this town is more dangerous for those on foot or on pedals than other cities in North Carolina. But there are solutions that could save lives in the future, including an innovative campaign called Vision Zero.

16 pedestrians and cyclists died in car crashes between 2018 and 2021, and four more pedestrians have died so far this year- including one anonymous person who died after being hit by a car in the hospital parking lot. Experts say these deaths are preventable, and that the design of streets in the United States make these deaths more likely.

A map of Wilmington's cycling and pedestrian fatalities

The roads that account for the most pedestrian and cyclist involved crashes have one thing in common: they are stroads. These are multi-laned thoroughfares full of residences and businesses.

Crashes by road.jpg
WECT/Michael Praats
/
Market Street accounts for 10% of all bike/pedestrian involved crashes in New Hanover County.

Maps for available greenways in New Hanover County

Be safe on the road: Be a Looker

Upcoming bike/ped projects in the Wilmington metropolitan area

Information about bike/pedestrian tunnels and bridges

The town of Cary's bike/hike trail map

Tags

The Newsroom Latest newsBicycling
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer