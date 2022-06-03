The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's pedestrians?

16 pedestrians and cyclists died in car crashes between 2018 and 2021, and four more pedestrians have died so far this year- including one anonymous person who died after being hit by a car in the hospital parking lot. Experts say these deaths are preventable, and that the design of streets in the United States make these deaths more likely.

A map of Wilmington's cycling and pedestrian fatalities

The roads that account for the most pedestrian and cyclist involved crashes have one thing in common: they are stroads. These are multi-laned thoroughfares full of residences and businesses.

WECT/Michael Praats / Market Street accounts for 10% of all bike/pedestrian involved crashes in New Hanover County.

◉ Maps for available greenways in New Hanover County

◉ Be safe on the road: Be a Looker

◉ Upcoming bike/ped projects in the Wilmington metropolitan area

◉ Information about bike/pedestrian tunnels and bridges

◉ The town of Cary's bike/hike trail map