newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: A veteran teacher reflects, allegations against Olson-Boseman, and Tru Colors' trials and tribulations

Published December 3, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
newsroom_logo.png

On this episode of The Newsroom — Florence Warren, a 35-year veteran, sits down with WHQR's Rachel Keith to talk about her career in teaching and the work still left to be done. Plus, WECT reporter Michael Praats' latest on allegations against New Hanover County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. And, a deep dive on Tru Colors.

Florence Warren was raised in Wilmington's Hillcrest neighborhood, was one of the first Black graduates of UNCW, taught at Williston when it was an all-Black school, and has seen educational challenges evolve over the decades. She's been an outspoken critic of the re-segregation of New Hanover County Schools and has her own thoughts on what's going on in today's classrooms.

Michael Praats, reporter for WECT, has been covering allegations against New Hanover County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman since earlier this year.

After several difficult years, shootings, a hurricane, and a pandemic, the Wilmington-based brewery Tru Colors has finally released its beer. The company’s social mission — hiring active gang members to try and rein in street violence — remains controversial, drawing criticism from families and law enforcement. Despite that, founder George Taylor remains committed to the approach he started working on five years ago.

Tags

The NewsroomLatest news
Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
