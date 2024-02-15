2024 Primary Elections: Voter info, candidates, and more

What primary races are happening in the Cape Fear?

Voter Registration

Voters can register and votein person during the Early Voting Period beginning on Thursday, February 15.

Which ballot to vote?

Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in any one political party’s ballot or a nonpartisan ballot (if available).

If you’re a registered Democrat or Republican, you’ll vote that ballot

Voter Photo ID Required

All voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina. Along with a driver’s license, there are many other accepted photo IDs including:

State ID from the NCDMV (also called “non-operator ID”)

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory (only if voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election)

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections (see Get a Free Voter Photo ID)

College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections (see box below)

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections (see box below)

Anyone in need of an accepted identification card can get a free ID card from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles or from their county board of elections office.

All voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID. If a voter cannot show photo ID when voting in person, voters can still submit a ballot by filling out an ID Exception Form which will be available at the polling station.

Three ways to vote:

ABSENTEE BY-MAIL VOTING — Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by mail. No special circumstance is needed to vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots may be requested until 5 p.m. on February 27, 2024. Voters who plan to vote absentee by mail can submit their requests in a variety of ways, but the requests must be received by your local board of elections by the deadline.

Voters who are mailing their requests should allow enough time for the requests to be received by 5 p.m. on February 27. If this is the preferred method of voting, individuals are encouraged to request a ballot immediately to allow sufficient time to receive, vote, and return the ballot.

Once a ballot is complete, it can be returned by mailing it in the return envelope or by hand delivering it in the return envelope to the Board of Elections office, or to any of the Early Voting locations during the Early Voting period. All completed civilian absentee ballots must be received in the county board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, whether returned by mail or in-person.

Additional information on absentee voting is available here.

Those interested in tracking the status of a returned ballot, the NC State Board of Elections has an online tracking tool. To check on the status of a returned absentee by mail ballot, click here or visit NorthCarolinaBallotTrax.net.

EARLY VOTING — Early Voting (formerly referred to as “One-Stop”) begins on Thursday, February 15 and ends on Saturday, March 2. Early voting allows voters to cast a ballot in-person prior to Election Day at any Early Voting location, versus voting at their designated polling place on Election Day. It allows for more flexibility and typically has shorter lines than Election Day polling places.

To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of a residential address in the county. This proof of address may consist of a current and valid photo ID or a document showing the name and current address of the applicant.

Curbside voting will also be available at all Early Voting sites for anyone unable to enter the voting location due to age, physical disability, and physical barriers encountered at the voting place.

ELECTION DAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 5 — Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and voters who have not taken part in absentee or Early Voting will need to visit their assigned polling place that is specific to their voting precinct.

Where is my polling station located?

Click here to enter your address and locate your polling station.

Searching for your sample ballot?

Your sample ballot may differ from others within your precinct depending on which state representatives you’ll be voting for. Brunswick County and Pender County both have districted races.

To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their first and last names into the Voter Search, pull up their voter record, and scroll down to “Your Sample Ballot.”