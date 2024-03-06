© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Max Ashworth wins GOP primary for Superior Court judicial seat

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:05 PM EST

Super Tuesday ended with Max Ashworth as the winner in the Republican primary for the North Carolina Superior Court Judge District 6-C Seat.

The seat was elected by only part of New Hanover County, including parts of downtown Wilmington and the southern part of the county, so not all voters saw the race on their ballot.

Ashworth is currently a public defender who believes in the power of restorative justice when it's used within reason. He says he’s been on the front lines of addiction, poverty, and crime since 2015.

While case backlogs are certainly top of mind for Ashworth, mental health resources are his main concern.

“A jail should not be a hospital. And I would like to see more places that help people who are suffering from mental health crises. Because really, there's nowhere for them to go," he said.

Although running as a Republican, Ashworth believes impartiality is key for success in the seat.

Ashworth will now face Democratic incumbent Ricardo Jensen this fall. Jensen was appointed to the seat after longtime judge Phyllis Gorham retired.

Whoever wins in the general election, will preside over both civil and criminal cases across Pender and New Hanover counties.
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
