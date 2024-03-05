Pender County Board of Elections says voting machine issues are being "handled"

Today is Super Tuesday, and voters throughout the Cape Fear are taking part in the local primary elections. But in Pender County, election efforts at several precincts hit a minor snag due to some technical difficulties.

According to Theressa Lewis, deputy director of the Pender County Board of Elections, ballot machines in Rocky Point, Grady, and other precincts stopped printing 'authorization to vote' forms, or ATVs. Voters have to sign these forms in order to get a ballot.

Lewis said that the county is still working to resolve those issues, but that it will not affect voting this year. Pender County precinct officials have emergency ATVs on hand, which will allow voters to cast their ballots as usual.

"We prepare for things like that. So voting didn't stop – voting continued," she told WHQR. "Some people put their ballots in the emergency bin. But those will also be counted."

Other than these issues, Lewis said, Election Day in Pender County has gone off without a hitch.

"All sites opened on time," she said. "Everything is running like it's supposed to be running."