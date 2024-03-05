© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Pender County Board of Elections says voting machine issues are being "handled"

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published March 5, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST
It's Super Tuesday in Pender County, but some precincts are reporting technical difficulties.

After several precincts reported technical difficulties, deputy director Theressa Lewis said that Election Day is still proceeding as usual.

Today is Super Tuesday, and voters throughout the Cape Fear are taking part in the local primary elections. But in Pender County, election efforts at several precincts hit a minor snag due to some technical difficulties.

According to Theressa Lewis, deputy director of the Pender County Board of Elections, ballot machines in Rocky Point, Grady, and other precincts stopped printing 'authorization to vote' forms, or ATVs. Voters have to sign these forms in order to get a ballot.

Lewis said that the county is still working to resolve those issues, but that it will not affect voting this year. Pender County precinct officials have emergency ATVs on hand, which will allow voters to cast their ballots as usual.

"We prepare for things like that. So voting didn't stop – voting continued," she told WHQR. "Some people put their ballots in the emergency bin. But those will also be counted."

Other than these issues, Lewis said, Election Day in Pender County has gone off without a hitch.

"All sites opened on time," she said. "Everything is running like it's supposed to be running."
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
