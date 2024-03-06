© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT

Three Republicans, three Democrats move forward to NHC school board general election contest

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published March 6, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST
Six candidates will move forward to battle for three open seats on the New Hanover County School Board.
NHCBOE
In the GOP and Democratic primaries for the New Hanover County School Board, three candidates from each party are moving forward to the general.

Of the five candidates competing in the GOP primary, the top vote-getter was David Perry, followed by Natosha Tew, then Nikki Bascome. Dr. Kimberly McDuffie Murphy and Aubrey Tuell are not moving forward (at least, not without a serious shift in votes after preliminary results reported Tuesday night).

At a candidate forumwith media outlets, Perry said he’s a strong constitutional conservative — and that he’d pursue more transparency within the school system.

“Because the fact is that we have a school administration, and some teachers, but mostly a school administration that thinks that they can raise your kids better than you can. Well, they can't,” Perry said.

Perry, Tew, and Bascome will face off against the Democratic candidates Dr. Tim Merrick, former school board member Judy Justice, and newcomer Jerry Jones, who all beat out Democrat Cynthia Munoz. General Election Day is November 5th.

Munoz stopped campaigning in January. One of the reasons she cited was party in-fighting.

Incumbent board members Hugh McManus, Stephanie Kraybill, and Stephanie Walker did not pursue their seats. Walker is running for a spot on the New Hanover County Commission.

Vote tallies will be finalized at the county canvass on Friday, March 15. Find more of WHQR’s election reporting here.

Results as of March 6, 2024. Officials results will post on canvass on March 15, 2024.
NCSBOE
Local
Rachel Keith
Rachel Keith

Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019.
