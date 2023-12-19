Election 2024: Primary races in the Cape Fear region

Related: 2024 election: North Carolina candidate filing ends with some last-minute surprises



New Hanover County

In New Hanover County, the race for school board is going into a primary. The current incumbents — Republican Stephanie Kraybill, and Democrats Hugh McManus and Stephanie Walker — have all decided not to run for their seats. Walker is running for one of three seats on the Board of Commissioners.

Four Democrats have filed: former school board member Judy Justice, Tim Merrick, Cynthia Munoz, and Jerry Jones.

Five Republicans have filed: Kimberly McDuffie Murphy, Aubrey Tuell, David Perry, Nikki Bascome, and Natosha Tew.

Since there are only three open seats for the Board of Education, both the Democratic and Republican parties will have to widdle down their candidates to three.

There are also four Republicans running for NC Superior Court Judge District 06C Seat 01: Max Ashworth, Barry Henline, Susan Keelin, and Norwood Blanchard.

Brunswick County

Republican Brunswick County Commissioner Pat Skyes is being challenged for her District 03 seat by Jwantana Frink.

Another incumbent commissioner is also being challenged: Republican Erik Tammaru is running against incumbent Frank Williams for the District 05 seat.

For the Brunswick County Board of Education seats, Districts 01, 02, and 04 are on the primary ballot.

For District 01, Republicans Lavar Marlow and Vickie Smith are vying for a seat. In District 02, Republican incumbent David Robinson is challenged by Catherine Cooke and Rick Hessman. In District 04, Republican School Board Chair, Steven Barger, is running against Shirley Babson.

The Register of Deeds is also a primary race between Republican candidates Dana Varnam and Deanna Slate.

Pender County

For Pender County Commission seats, Districts 01, 04, and 05 all have Republican primaries.

For District 01, Republican Board Chair Brad George is being challenged by Joe Cina. In District 04, incumbent Republican Jackie Newton is running against Ken Smith and Max Southworth-Beckwith. For District 05, Fred McCoy, the Republican incumbent, is challenged by Brent Springer.

For the Pender County Board of Education, in District 05, Republican incumbent Phil Cordeiro is being challenged by Tommy Reeves.

For the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15, Republicans Chris Freeman and Hunter Murphy will be facing off.



What to know as primary voters

As of now, voters will still need photo ID to cast a primary ballot — and if you’re registered as a Democrat or a Republican, you’ll be casting a ballot for your party only. If you’re an unaffiliated voter, you’ll be able to choose which ballot to vote — either the Democratic or Republican one.

In the new year, primary voting is fast approaching.

On Friday, January 19, the county boards of elections will be mailing absentee ballots to those eligible voters who request them.

The voter registration deadline to vote in the 2024 primaries is Friday, February 9, and on February 15 early voting starts where voters can still register to vote and cast their ballots on the same day. Early voting finishes on Saturday, March 2.

Primary Election Day is March 5. All absentee ballots need to be in on that same date by 7:30 p.m.

