Incumbent Pender County Commissioner Jackie Newton faces two GOP primary challenges

Newton is running in Pender County's district four, which includes Atkinson, Currie, Penderlea, Watha, and Willard.

She said a top concern is the mismatch in residential versus commercial growth in the county.

“What we have in Pender County, is an ever-increasing residential density and growth without comparable commercial growth that would add to our commercial tax base because the business doesn't require you to build schools except for their employee's children," she said.

The county has experienced an explosion of residential growth, but that means adding more services — public utilities, safety, and education — which have pushed Pender's property tax rate above the state average. That includes last year's increase from $0.645 on $100 (around the statewide average) to $0.7375 to support the county’s $178 million school bond.

Even with higher taxes, the county still struggles with infrastructure — for example, in delivering water and sewer to the more rural western part of the county.

Newton said the county has had success with Wilmington Business Development and the Pender Industrial Park but, overall, if she had to give Pender a grade on economic development, it would be a "solid C minus."

She said that, as a fifth-generation Pender resident, she’s seen the dramatic changes to the county — and acknowledges that finding the right balance will probably involve changes to the county’s zoning and planning approach.

“It's a challenge. Because what suits and what benefits high-density residential areas is not necessarily what's in the best interest for sparsely populated rural areas," she said.

Newton said the county should take another look at its planning and zoning practices to help generate more commercial development, in particular, "mom and pop businesses." She also said she wanted to see measures to protect natural spaces.

Max Southworth-Beckwith, a Libertarian-leaning conservative who unsuccessfully challenged Congressman David Rouzer in the 2022 GOP primary, didn’t respond to interview requests. He told Port City Daily he's concerned about Pender’s infrastructure and inequality between the eastern and western parts of the county. Ken Smith, currently a member of the Pender County Board of Education, also did not respond to interview requests.

The winner in next week’s primary will face Democrat Demetrice Keith in the general election.

