The third time's the charm for Ted Davis' PFAS bill; NHCS Turnaround Task Force moves on

Eight years after the general public found out about PFAS in the Cape Fear River, the North Carolina House has finally passed a bill that would make PFAS manufacturer Chemours cover pollution cleanup costs. Republican Rep. Ted Davis, the main author of the bill, told WHQR he's "tickled" it went through. Nikolai Mather spoke with Davis about what the bill does, and the arduous route to get it this far.

In the summer of 2023, New Hanover County Schools formed a task force to address consistently low scores at 12 schools around the district. The state gives individual schools performance grades, and these schools were all getting Ds or Fs. The task force convened 16 people, to try and dig into the socio-economic and psychological backstory of the situation, and start compiling best practices and potential solutions for the problems ailing about a quarter of our schools.

Flash forward two years, the task force is wrapping up its work as a school committee and delivering a final report. But the people involved say there’s still work to do — so the task force may well live on in a different form. WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Rachel Keith unpack what the task force has accomplished, and what's next.

