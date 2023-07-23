What will it really take to turn New Hanover County's low-performing schools around?
On this episode, WHQR's Rachel Keith helps unpack the work of the Turnaround Task Force — a group charged, as the name implies, with turning around 12 of the district's 12 lowest performing schools. At a political moment when redistricting (that is, desegregating) the district's schools seems implausible, that means embracing a host of other strategies.
