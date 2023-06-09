© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Local
The Newsroom

The daunting but doable task of turning New Hanover County's low-performing schools around

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith
Published June 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT

On today's show, a look at New Hanover County's 12 low-performing schools. It's a perfect storm of segregation, childhood trauma, systemic poverty, and changing workforce dynamics — but despite that daunting challenge, New Hanover County has established a task force to help deal with the problem. WHQR's Rachel Keith attended the first meeting and joins us to unpack some candid conversations, a lot of data, and some possible solutions.

Today on the Newsroom: a look at New Hanover County’s 12 low-performing schools.

Many of these are low-income schools with disproportionately high numbers of Black and Hispanic students — a symptom of the county’s deeply segregated school policies.

But improving these schools’ ranking has proven a thorny issue and traditional approaches like increasing per-student funding and reducing teacher-student rations have helped, but not fixed the issue.

That’s in part due to the fact that students at many of these schools are dealing with high levels of ACES — adverse childhood experiences — essentially, types of childhood trauma that can have serious impacts on health and wellbeing.

ACEs also have a clear impact on student performance. Because, frankly, kids dealing with domestic and gang violence in and around their homes, substance abuse, food and housing insecurity, and poverty aren’t going to have the levels of focus and attention of kids who aren’t.

Those ACEs can also mean trouble regulation emotional responses to stress — and some pretty bad behavior in the classroom.

And, while young students are struggling with all this, teachers are struggling with maintaining discipline and trying to keep grades up. You layer those extremely challenging conditions on top of major changes affecting the workforce nationwide, and the mounting financial pressures of inflation and the affordable housing crisis — and you can see how recruiting and retaining talented teachers and staff to these schools could be incredibly difficult.

It’s a tough situation — and a tough story to report on, because the problem involves some racially charged data, the disparities between how Black and white students are performing, for example, or the struggle to keep staff at low-performing schools that have high Black student populations.

Cutting through stereotypes and getting to the root of the issue, and then dealing with it — well, that’s going to take work.

But there’s some good news — in the form of a recently formed task force, designed to do that work. Now, I know the phrase ‘task force’ doesn’t necessarily always inspire confidence. To be blunt, it’s sometimes the reactionary move government makes instead of actually dealing with a problem.

WHQR’s Rachel Keith got to sit in the turnaround task force’s first meeting. She came back from the meeting optimistic, telling me the conversation was candid — always a good start — and productive. And there are some heavy hitters on the task force, including elected officials and important stakeholders.

Links:

Task force members:

NHCS
The Newsroom
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019.
