The Newsroom: Unpacking the New Hanover County 2022 primary elections

On this episode, we’ll explore the results of the primary election for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners with WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer and WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats. Then, we’ll get into the Board of Education race with WHQR’s Rachel Keith and Port City Daily Assistant Editor and reporter Alexandria Sands.

Below: Find interviews and information about candidates for the New Hanover County School Board, Board of Commissioners, and Sheriff's Office, plus North Carolina's 7th Congressional District. Plus, coverage of the resutls.