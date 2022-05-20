The Newsroom: Unpacking the New Hanover County 2022 primary elections
This week, the WHQR news team, along with guests from Port City Daily and WECT, break down the major issues and how they shaped the results of Tuesday's election — which saw some unexpected upsets for incumbents, strong performances from newcomers, and higher voter turnout than in past years.
On this episode, we’ll explore the results of the primary election for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners with WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer and WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats. Then, we’ll get into the Board of Education race with WHQR’s Rachel Keith and Port City Daily Assistant Editor and reporter Alexandria Sands.
Below: Find interviews and information about candidates for the New Hanover County School Board, Board of Commissioners, and Sheriff's Office, plus North Carolina's 7th Congressional District. Plus, coverage of the resutls.
