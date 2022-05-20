© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: Unpacking the New Hanover County 2022 primary elections

Published May 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
newsroom_logo.png

This week, the WHQR news team, along with guests from Port City Daily and WECT, break down the major issues and how they shaped the results of Tuesday's election — which saw some unexpected upsets for incumbents, strong performances from newcomers, and higher voter turnout than in past years.

On this episode, we’ll explore the results of the primary election for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners with WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer and WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats. Then, we’ll get into the Board of Education race with WHQR’s Rachel Keith and Port City Daily Assistant Editor and reporter Alexandria Sands.

Below: Find interviews and information about candidates for the New Hanover County School Board, Board of Commissioners, and Sheriff's Office, plus North Carolina's 7th Congressional District. Plus, coverage of the resutls.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
