The Newsroom

The Newsroom: Unpacking the NHC commissioners' candidate townhall

Published May 9, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT
On this week’s episode, WHQR’s Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer break down what happened at the joint-media town hall for primary candidates running for the New Hanover County Commissioners. The event, produced by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, featured all seven candidates, with questions from reporters and the public.

2022 Primary Election info

  • New Hanover County Board of Elections - Find everything you need to register, find your polling location, and more.
  • Early voting — One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as “early voting”) allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. One-Stop voting allows voters an opportunity to vote when it best suits individual schedules. For the 2022 Statewide Primary Election, the in-person early voting period begins Thursday, April 28, and ends Saturday, May 14.
  • Absentee voting — This method of voting requires registered voters to request a ballot through the new online Absentee Request Portal on the NC State Board of Elections website or complete the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form✎ EditSign, and submit the form to the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office. Once processed, you will receive the ballot in the mail for you to complete and return prior to the Absentee Ballot Deadline (Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5 PM if returned by hand to BOE office or Friday, May 20, 2022 if returned by mail with a postmark dated on/before May 17).
  • Primary Election Day - Tuesday, May 17

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
