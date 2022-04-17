The Newsroom: Democratic primary candidates for NHCSO, Ed McMahon and Kelvin Hargrove
On this episode: conversations with the Democratic primary candidates for New Hanover County Sheriff — career police officer Kelvin Hargrove and incumbent Sheriff Ed McMahon.
Hargrove retired from the Wilmington Police Department as a Captain after 29 years of service and has said he's wanted the chance to run the Sheriff's Office for decades. McMahon has been unchallenged since 2014 and said he has more to give in the office.
We’ll cover everything from community relationships and community violence to funding and retaining employees — plus a few words on what the county Sheriff does, and why it’s important.
Candidate campaign pages
2022 Primary Election info
- New Hanover County Board of Elections - Find everything you need to register, find your polling location, and more.
- Every voting — One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as “early voting”) allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. One-Stop voting allows voters an opportunity to vote when it best suits individual schedules. For the 2022 Statewide Primary Election, the in-person early voting period begins Thursday, April 28, and ends Saturday, May 1.
- Absentee voting — This method of voting requires registered voters to request a ballot through the new online Absentee Request Portal on the NC State Board of Elections website or complete the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form, and submit the form to the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office. Once processed, you will receive the ballot in the mail for you to complete and return prior to the Absentee Ballot Deadline (Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5 PM if returned by hand to BOE office or Friday, May 20, 2022 if returned by mail with a postmark dated on/before May 17).
- Primary Election Day - Tuesday, May 17