After candidate filing closes, New Hanover County look ahead to busy primary election season

Primary elections narrow down the field of candidates in each party to the number of open seats for boards or, for single offices like Sheriff or Senator, to a single candidate for each party. Residents can vote for the primary of their registered party — unaffiliated voters can choose which party’s primary they want to vote in.

Board of Education

There are four open seats for the school board, there are five Democratic candidates, including incumbents Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu, and challengers Dorian Cromartie, Jennah Bosch,, and Veronica McLaurin-Brown.

There are five Republicans, including incumbent Pete Wildeboer — running for the seat he was appointed to in 2020 to replace Bill Rivenbark, to who left the school board to run for county commissioner — and challengers Chris Sutton, Melissa Mason, Josie Barnhart, and Pat Bradford.

Board of Commissioners

For the board of commissioners there are two open seats. Three Democrats are running: incumbents Rob Zapple and Julia Olson-Boseman and challenger Travis Robinson, who also ran in 2020 primary

Four Republican candidates will also face off — Tom Toby, Harry Knight, Joe Irrera, and former Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce.

Sheriff

For Sheriff, incumbent Democrat Ed McMahon will see a primary challenge for the first time since former Sheriff Sid Causey came out of retirement to challenge him in 2014. McMahon will run against retired Wilmington police captain Kelvin Hargrove.

U.S. House of Representatives District 7

Four term Republican Congressman David Rouzer will also face a primary challenge for the first time in eight years — since his tough 2014 race against Woody White. Rouzer will run against self-described Constitutional Libertarian Max Southworth-Beckwith.

Four Democratic candidates will also run — Yushonda Midgette, Charles E. Evans, Steve Miller, and Charles Graham.

U.S. Senate

New Hanover residents will also vote in the Senate primary to narrow the field running to fill the seat of longtime Senator Richard Burr, who announced back in 2016 that he would not run again when his term expired this year. The primary will see fourteen Republican candidates, including former governor Pat McCrory, and eleven Democratic candidates, including former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley.

Voter information

The civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day. Find out how to register.