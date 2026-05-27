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The Newsroom

Praying for Justice: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force

By Aaleah McConnell,
Madeline Gray
Published May 27, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
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Memorabilia from Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's life sits on the table next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
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Memorabilia from Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's life sits on the table next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's mother Elizabeth Sierra sits outside their family home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
2 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_26.JPG
Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's mother Elizabeth Sierra sits outside their family home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Genesis Espinoza Sierra sits on her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's bed at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
3 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_09.JPG
Genesis Espinoza Sierra sits on her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's bed at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
A photo of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra and his family hangs next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
4 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_05.JPG
A photo of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra and his family hangs next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Two teddy bears lay on Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
5 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_07.JPG
Two teddy bears lay on Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Genesis Espinoza Sierra holds a drawing that she did for her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
6 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_03.JPG
Genesis Espinoza Sierra holds a drawing that she did for her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Genesis Espinoza Sierra holds a rosary that was hanging from the rearview mirror of her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's car at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
7 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_10.JPG
Genesis Espinoza Sierra holds a rosary that was hanging from the rearview mirror of her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's car at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
A Bible rests on the bedside table in Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's room at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
8 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_02.JPG
A Bible rests on the bedside table in Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's room at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Family members including her aunt Marlen Gonzalez, left, talk with Genesis Espinoza Sierra, right, at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
9 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_18.JPG
Family members including her aunt Marlen Gonzalez, left, talk with Genesis Espinoza Sierra, right, at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's family including his sister Elena Espinoza Sierra, left, and cousin Amy Sierra, center, eat lunch at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
10 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_24.JPG
Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's family including his sister Elena Espinoza Sierra, left, and cousin Amy Sierra, center, eat lunch at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Genesis Espinoza Sierra helps make lunch at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
11 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_16.JPG
Genesis Espinoza Sierra helps make lunch at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Genesis Espinoza Sierra, left, caresses her mother Elizabeth SierraÕs cheek outside their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Their brother and son Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
12 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_41.JPG
Genesis Espinoza Sierra, left, caresses her mother Elizabeth SierraÕs cheek outside their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Their brother and son Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
Family members including her aunt Marlen Gonzalez, left, and uncle Selvin 'Paco' Espinoza, left, talk with Genesis Espinoza Sierra, center, at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
13 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_19.JPG
Family members including her aunt Marlen Gonzalez, left, and uncle Selvin 'Paco' Espinoza, left, talk with Genesis Espinoza Sierra, center, at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
A photo of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra hangs on the wall at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
14 of 14  — Part 1/EDILBERTO_FAMILY_01.JPG
A photo of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra hangs on the wall at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR

It’s been over a month since the family of Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra learned about his death, which has left them with many questions. In part one of this two-part series, WHQR's Aaleah McConnel breaks down some details of this case, and sits down with the family to learn who Edilberto was and how they are working through the loss.

This reporting project was made possible in part by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Note, in early May, WHQR reached out to Wilmington City Council for comment about the Espinoza-Sierra family's petition. So far, no response has been received.

Related coverage from WHQR and other links:

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Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at <a href="mailto:amcconnell@whqr.org">amcconnell@whqr.org</a>.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell
Madeline Gray
Madeline Gray is a freelance documentary photographer based in Wilmington. She enjoys spending time in places that are off the beaten track and collaborating to share the diverse stories found there.



With a master's degree in photojournalism, her work is regularly featured in local and national publications, including NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed News, AARP, The Undefeated, Narratively, WUNC, Columbia Journalism Review, Yes! Magazine, Walter Magazine, and WHQR.
See stories by Madeline Gray