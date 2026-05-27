Praying for Justice: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force

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Memorabilia from Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's life sits on the table next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.

Madeline Gray / WHQR