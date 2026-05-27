Praying for Justice: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force
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Memorabilia from Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's life sits on the table next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's mother Elizabeth Sierra sits outside their family home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra sits on her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's bed at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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A photo of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra and his family hangs next to his bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Two teddy bears lay on Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's bed at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra holds a drawing that she did for her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra holds a rosary that was hanging from the rearview mirror of her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's car at their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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A Bible rests on the bedside table in Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's room at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Family members including her aunt Marlen Gonzalez, left, talk with Genesis Espinoza Sierra, right, at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's family including his sister Elena Espinoza Sierra, left, and cousin Amy Sierra, center, eat lunch at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra helps make lunch at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra, left, caresses her mother Elizabeth SierraÕs cheek outside their family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Their brother and son Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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Family members including her aunt Marlen Gonzalez, left, and uncle Selvin 'Paco' Espinoza, left, talk with Genesis Espinoza Sierra, center, at her family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Her brother Edilberto Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
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A photo of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra hangs on the wall at his family's home in Wallace on April 17, 2026. Espinoza Sierra was shot and killed by the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours of March 8 following an incident in a downtown Wilmington parking garage. Espinoza Sierra was incorrectly identified as a suspect before he was killed and now his family is seeking answer and accountability.
Madeline Gray / WHQR
It’s been over a month since the family of Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra learned about his death, which has left them with many questions. In part one of this two-part series, WHQR's Aaleah McConnel breaks down some details of this case, and sits down with the family to learn who Edilberto was and how they are working through the loss.
This reporting project was made possible in part by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.
Note, in early May, WHQR reached out to Wilmington City Council for comment about the Espinoza-Sierra family's petition. So far, no response has been received.
Related coverage from WHQR and other links:
- Downtown Wilmington shootings leave one wounded, two dead, including man killed by law enforcement
- Updates, arrests, and protests following deadly weekend shootings in downtown Wilmington
- In photos: Downtown Wilmington protest asks for justice in Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra's shooting
- Wilmington city council shelves police request for patrol rifles, some councilmembers say timing isn't right
- Petition: Justice for Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra