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In photos: Downtown Wilmington protest asks for justice in Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra's shooting

WHQR | By Madeline Gray
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
A memorial for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra stands in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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A memorial for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra stands in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Viannette Cruz Espinoza attends a protest for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Viannette Cruz Espinoza attends a protest for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Marlen Gonzalez, Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra's aunt, gathers with supporters in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Marlen Gonzalez, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's aunt, gathers with supporters in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Viannette Cruz Espinoza attends a protest for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Viannette Cruz Espinoza attends a protest for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Marlen Gonzalez, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's aunt, gathers with supporters in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Marlen Gonzalez, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's aunt, gathers with supporters in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's family, including (left to right) his sister Genesis Espinoza Sierra, his mother Elizabeth Sierra, and his father Edilberto Espinoza Maldonado, gather to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's family (left to right) his sister Genesis Espinoza Sierra, his mother Elizabeth Sierra, and his father Edilberto Espinoza Maldonado, gather to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Elena Espinoza Sierra, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 15-year-old sister, gathers with family and friends to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Elena Espinoza Sierra, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 15-year-old sister, gathers with family and friends to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Genesis Espinoza Sierra, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 18-year-old sister, leads a protest with family and friends in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 18-year-old sister, leads a protest with family and friends in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Viannette Cruz Espinoza attends a protest for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Viannette Cruz Espinoza attends a protest for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Elena Espinoza Sierra, center, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 15-year-old sister, gathers with family and friends to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Elena Espinoza Sierra, center, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 15-year-old sister, gathers with family and friends to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
A protestor holds a sign as people gather to call for justice for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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A protestor holds a sign as people gather to call for justice for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Cheyanne Dos Santos, one of the founders of the ILM Action Network, joins family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Cheyanne Dos Santos, one of the founders of the ILM Action Network, joins family and friends of Edilberto Espinoza Sierra to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Family friend Katie Martinez Bautista protests for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Family friend Katie Martinez Bautista protests for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Genesis Espinoza Sierra, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 18-year-old sister, leads a protest with family and friends in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Genesis Espinoza Sierra, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 18-year-old sister, leads a protest with family and friends in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Family friend Katie Martinez Bautista protests for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Family friend Katie Martinez Bautista protests for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Family friend Katie Martinez Bautista protests for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Family friend Katie Martinez Bautista protests for Edilberto Espinoza Sierra in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray
Elena Espinoza Sierra, center, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 15-year-old sister, gathers with family and friends to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
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Elena Espinoza Sierra, center, Edilberto Espinoza Sierra's 15-year-old sister, gathers with family and friends to protest in downtown Wilmington on March 14, 2026. Edilberto, 21, was shot and killed by Wilmington Police Department officers in a downtown parking garage during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026. The family is calling for an investigation and release of information surrounding the shooting.
Madeline Gray/Madeline Gray

This weekend, family, friends, and advocates gathered in downtown Wilmington to call for transparency and justice in the death of 21-year-old Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra, who was killed by law enforcement as they responded to a shooting at a downtown parking garage. Police say Espinoza-Sierra posed an imminent threat; his family says his killing was unjustified. The incident is currently under investigation by the state.

The protest came after a week of demonstrations around the Market Street parking deck, where 21-year-old Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra was killed in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8.

That morning, Wilmington Police Department officers and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting that wounded one man, David Corpus (who is now recovering from his injuries). According to some witnesses and viral videos, Corpus may have earlier been involved in a fight with Espinoza-Sierra and others. WPD later arrested 22-year-old Rafael Martinez of Wallace and charged him in Corpus' shooting.

Shortly after Corpus' shooting, as WPD and NHCSO tracked down potential suspects, officers confronted Espinoza-Sierra as he was driving his car inside the parking deck. Officers asked him to stop his vehicle, but Espinoza-Sierra refused to comply and drove away, which was captured on video and has since been widely circulated.

What happened next is not completely clear, but in at least one video, Espinoza-Sierra's vehicle can be seen turning around a corner onto a largely obscured lower level, after which a loud crash and numerous gunshots are heard. According to WPD, he presented an imminent threat to officers and other people in the deck. Espionza-Sierra's family says that lethal force was uncalled for, with some saying he was murdered.

The shooting is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation at the request of WPD and NHCSO, and seven police officers and deputies are on paid administrative leave, all of which is standard policy. Under North Carolina law, bodycam and dashcam footage cannot be released without a court order. One of the criteria of releasing footage is that it won't interfere with an active investigation.
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Madeline Gray
Madeline Gray is a freelance documentary photographer based in Wilmington. She enjoys spending time in places that are off the beaten track and collaborating to share the diverse stories found there.



With a master's degree in photojournalism, her work is regularly featured in local and national publications, including NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed News, AARP, The Undefeated, Narratively, WUNC, Columbia Journalism Review, Yes! Magazine, Walter Magazine, and WHQR.
See stories by Madeline Gray