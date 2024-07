Gray graduated with master's degree in photojournalism from Ohio University and then worked at The Palm Beach Post for a few years before eventually landing in eastern North Carolina.

Gray now works as a freelancer for such clients as NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed News, AARP, The Undefeated, Narratively, WUNC, Columbia Journalism Review, Yes! Magazine, Walter Magazine, and WHQR.