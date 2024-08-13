Facing homelessness no more: Shively family finds a new home
A few weeks ago, WHQR brought you profiles of homeless people in the Wilmington community. This week, we bring you some good news: one family who had been living in the woods found housing.
A year and a half after Theresa Shively and her family lost their RV and ended up in a tent in the woods, the family finally has a roof over their heads at the Cape Fear Hotel Apartments.
“I did it on my own," Theresa says. "I walked by and I saw that they were leasing and whatnot. So I come up, filled out paperwork about this thick. They handed me the keys!”
Now she has a studio to call her own: though she’s sharing it with her sister, Jennifer, and her two nephews. A major perk: air conditioning, after living outside in the sweltering summer heat.
It’s a little cramped with four adults, two dogs, and a cat sharing one little room, but they’re thrilled to have it, Jennifer said.
“It's nice to be able to cook again. It's nice to have you able to shower and a toilet instead of having to go in the woods all the time," she said.
The small room has four little sleeping areas: a futon for Jennifer, an air mattress for Theresa, Patrick has a chair, and the youngest, Dorian, sleeping in a sleeping bag on the floor. They’ve kept the area in front of the kitchen clear for cooking, and Jennifer has taken the opportunity to stock up the fridge with groceries from the food bank and the local Asian market.
She’s partial to kimchi, she said: “Every time I get it and open they're like, 'oh my god, close it! that it stinks!' And I'm like, I like it. It's really good because it's got, I love cabbage, and it's got garlic and all that good stuff in it.”
She’s already applied for her own apartment: the family can’t stay in that studio together forever. The same building has already offered her a place: they provide affordable housing for seniors and the disabled in the heart of downtown Wilmington, in a nearly 100-year-old building. Jennifer’s promised apartment will be a 1-bedroom, and she’ll get it once it’s through some needed renovations.
“Only two people can live in a space. And I was like, well, Patrick could stay here with her, and then I'll take Dorian with me. He'll have the, I'm going to give him the room so he'll have this little privacy and stay and everything," she said.
The two boys are in their 20s, but Jennifer said they’re not ready to be independent because of their developmental disorders.
“Probably not, not right now. Patrick, probably I can see maybe, but Dorian, I don't know. That's why I'm so scared. I want to get things ready for him," she said. "That's what I'm trying to do for his mental disability. I just had to go to Coastal [Horizons].”
Coastal Horizons offers mental health services in the Cape Fear Region. Now that the family is stabilized in housing, they have a mailing address, and phones, and can start taking steps to address their medical needs.
Just being out of the weather has already helped Jennifer.
“Since I've been here, it's like I'm more energetic. I feel a little bit better, you know, cleaner, you know, and all that," she said. "But yeah, and I get and actually, the bites on my legs are actually starting to heal up better.”
Being in the woods, Jennifer was eaten alive by mosquitos. Now, her itchy legs are finally getting better. And she’s able to better control her diabetes. Theresa is feeling better too.
"I've been losing weight and walking a lot," Theresa said. "So that helps out a lot, because everything is here that we need. You know, the markets down here to Waffle House, I get free coffee because I'm a senior,” she added with a laugh.
The Shivelys are just one family of many who’ve become homeless in North Carolina in recent years.
They’re still working on getting all the furniture and appliances they need. But the Shivelys are grateful for everything they’ve gotten already.