Photo essay: "Hands Off!" rally in downtown Wilmington

This photo essay was made possible in part by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Protestors carry a wide array of signs and displays.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Anna Grace, left, and Celia Clark, right, shout chants with the crowd as passing cars honk their horns in support.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Protestors carry signs as they walk from one of the staging areas on Castle Street to the protest site.

An estimated 1,200 — 1,500 community members rallied as part of the nationwide Hands Off! protest on Saturday, April 5, to make their grievances against the policies of the Trump Administration and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk heard.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Hattie Kuntz, 8, holds a sign with her family as she listens to speakers during the protest.

Madeline Gray / WHQR (Left) Jessica K. and Mark S. attend the rally in matching American flag shirts. (Right) Janice Kreuzberg dresses as the Statue of Liberty.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Sean Flattery sits along Wooster Street as the Hands Off! protest begins in Wilmington.

The turnout far surpassed the expectations of the action's organizers. Sam Pierce, who is a member of the steering committee for Indivisible Actions Southeast North Carolina, said the group initially expected 200 people and was planning for around 300.

As RSVPs online quickly exceeded 500, the group added more staging areas for people to congregate. They also made sure that the area they had planned to use for the protest, at the corner of Wooster and South 3rd Streets, could hold more than 1,000 people.

Speakers took turns addressing the crowd. Pierce has done work as an organizer since the 1980s, often focusing on the labor movement. On Saturday, he emphasized, "We don't need a moment, we need a movement." He further explained, "I've never seen a moment like this as long as I've been doing this stuff," but added that sustained "movements are what changes things" as he recalled the decades-long efforts of the Civil Rights movement and the labor movement.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Sam Pierce, a member of the steering committee for Indivisible Actions Southeast North Carolina, which planned the protest, addresses the crowd. He emphasized that the rally is just a moment in a longer struggle. "We don't need a moment, we need a movement," he told the protestors.

Madeline Gray / WHQR A protestor wears an embroidered hat during the Hands Off! rally.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Diane Zakariassen, left, and Edie Steele, right, attend the Hands Off! protest in Wilmington. Steele, 85, says, "these are my golden years and I want them back."

Madeline Gray / WHQR Jessica Mehlag holds a sign during the protest. A wide variety of issues catalyzed community members to come out to protest, many of them for the first time.

Around the country, hundreds of thousands of people rallied in over 1,200 communities in all 50 states as part of the larger Hands Off! protest. In Wilmington, people held signs demanding the Trump administration keep its hands off everything from Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, to veterans benefits, women's bodies, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrants, public lands, democracy, and free speech. A major protest was held in Brunswick County

Holding a sign that read "Don't Touch My Social Security!" Edie Steele, 85, said she never planned to be out protesting at her age. "These are my golden years and I want them back." Meanwhile, kids as young as five held signs that read "Trump is a meanie."

Madeline Gray / WHQR An estimated 1,200 - 1,500 protestors gather on both sides of Wooster Street as traffic streams by.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Hands Off! protestors wave their signs at passing cars.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Over one thousand protestors gather as part of the nationwide Hands Off! rally in Wilmington. Organizers originally expected 200 attendees.

The local Indivisible chapter is part of a national organization that describes itself as a grassroots movement "with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda." They're hoping to capitalize on the wide range of issues that are bringing people out to protest, many of them for the first time ever. Sage Reil, who is also a member of the steering committee for Indivisible Actions Southeast North Carolina, says she had never personally felt a call to activism until recently.

"What we're seeing is that people who have never done activism, who have never picked up a sign, they're taking to the streets. They're fed up and they want their voices heard," she explained.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Normandie Doar chants with the crowd as they repeatedly echo, "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!"

Madeline Gray / WHQR Signs lie on the ground at the Hands Off! protest.

Madeline Gray / WHQR Hands Off! protestors wave their signs at passing cars.

As President Trump and his administration make drastic cuts to the federal workforce and federal spending, impose steep tariffs, and work to reshape the country, Reil said she feels that this is no longer about the American dream. "This is turning into the American nightmare."

At Saturday's rally, chants of, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go!" resounded through the crowd as a near-constant cacophony of cars honking their horns in support drove past the busy intersection.

But Reil insists that this "is absolutely beyond party politics. This is not a Democratic or Republican issue." Rather, she said, "it's about the unbelievably wealthy of our country that are making life difficult for every single other person that is just trying to get by."

