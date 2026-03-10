Downtown Wilmington shootings leave one wounded, two dead, including man killed by law enforcement

KK: Ok, Ben, we’ve been hearing about several shootings that took place in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning. What do we know?

BNS: The first incident we heard about took place at the downtown Wilmington parking deck — that’s right on Market between North Front and 2nd Street. Not long after last call, officers responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to WPD, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries — we’re not sure what his status is right now.

KK: And this was the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office?

BNS: That’s right. They have a downtown task force with WPD officers and Sheriff’s deputies.

KK: Ok, what happened next?

BNS: According to the police department, witnesses approached officers and directed them to a possible suspect. This was, we believe, still in the parking garage. They said they approached a vehicle and asked several men to step out, who were reportedly detained without incident. Police haven’t released any information on those men, if they were charged — in part, I think, because of what happened next.

KK: Right, police say they approached another potential suspect, but it turned violent.

BNS: Correct. And I want to be clear here, this is WPD’s version of events: we have not seen any videos or heard directly from any witnesses corroborating or contesting this.

So, according to WPD, officers approached a second vehicle, matching a description they’d been given. Police say the man refused to comply with officers, and kept driving — he allegedly accelerated, striking another vehicle, and narrowly missing several officers.

According to WPD, officers considered this an "imminent threat," and opened fire. The man was struck and, though police say they tried to save his life, he died.

KK: And we now know the man killed was 21-year-old Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra — whose family says he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

BNS: That’s right. WECT spoke with his family, who claim he was not armed and had no involvement in the initial shooting. They’re, understandably, extremely upset and have condemned the shooting in pretty strong language.

KK: So, what’s next?

BNS: Right now, the State Bureau of Investigation is looking at the shooting, conducting an investigation. All the officers involved are on administrative leave while that happens — that’s standard policy, so it’s not a disciplinary issue.

KK: Do we know how many people were involved? You told me some people who heard the shooting said it was a lot of gunfire.

BNS: The Sheriff’s Office confirmed it had four deputies on leave, and I’ve heard WPD had three on leave. So seven, total, I believe.

KK: And we don’t have any third-party footage of the incident?

BNS: Not that we’ve seen. I’ll also note that, under North Carolina law, there’s a complicated legal process to releasing police footage, like bodycam or dashcam recordings. It’s almost impossible to do before an investigation is complete, and it’s still a complicated process afterward. So, while I understand calls for releasing that footage, it’s not that simple.

Related: NC's police footage law (The Newsroom)

KK: Ok, so I know we’ll be following that case, but there was also another shooting early Sunday morning, which claimed the life of a young Wilmington woman.

BNS: Yeah, also very sad, this incident took place near Dawson and 13th streets — near Hillcrest — officers arrived to find 29-year-old Wilmington resident Demetria Ingram had been shot. She passed away shortly afterward.

KK: Do police have any idea what happened? Do they think it’s related to the other shootings?

BNS: Police say they’re investigating this as an isolated incident — so, right now, no connection to the parking deck shooting. They are publicly asking for help — WPD said they think dozens of people were present at the time of the shooting.

Note: WPD is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can submit anonymously using the Tip411 app or by contacting Detective Fields at 910-342-2778.

KK: Alright, well, for now Ben, thanks for your reporting.

BNS: You got it.