The Newsroom: NHC school board chair and vice-chair, NC's police footage law, and urban farming

New Hanover County Board of Education Chair Stefanie Adams and Vice-Chair Nelson Beaulieu, discussing how students are doing after a year of pandemic conditions, and sharing their thoughts on the redistricting process.

WECT Journalist and Host Ashlea Kosikowski, helping to break down the North Carolina law that often blocks the release of law enforcement video like dash and body-cam footage.

Supervisor for the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District, on the possibilities of urban farming — something that may see a resurgence under Wilmington's revised land-use code.

