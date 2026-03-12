Updates, arrests, and protests following deadly weekend shootings in downtown Wilmington

Early Sunday morning, a man — now identified as 26-year-old David Corpus — was shot and badly wounded in the city parking deck at Front and Market streets. He is reportedly in serious condition at the hospital.

The Wilmington Police Department announced they have arrested 22-year-old Rafael Martinez, from Wallace, North Carolina, in connection with Corpus' shooting. Martinez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and he’s being held at the New Hanover County jail on a secured $300,000 bond — as well as an ICE detainer.

Meanwhile, the family of 21-year-old Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra continues to call for justice. Espinoza-Sierra was shot and killed by law enforcement agents who were looking for Corpus’ shooter.

On Tuesday, a video circulated on social media appearing to show some of what happened inside the parking deck. (WHQR has not independently verified the video, but the family spoke with WECT about the video and didn't cast doubt on its veracity.) A blue sports car, allegedly driven by Espinoza-Sierra drives away from officers ordering the vehicle to stop. The car turns around a corner and is largely obscured, but a crash can be heard, followed by numerous gunshots.

The family has planned to picket at the parking deck daily, and a larger protest is in the works for Saturday, currently scheduled for noon on Saturday.

Seven police officers and deputies are on administrative leave while the state reviews the shooting, which is standard procedure. The state investigation could take months, officials said.

The Wilmington Police Department have also announced an arrest in the death of Demetria Ingram, who was shot and killed near Hillcrest.

"Following an extensive investigation by the WPD Gun Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigation Division, 46-year-old Marvin Singleton of Wilmington was taken into custody yesterday. He is charged with 1st-Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and Parole Violation," according to WOD.

WPD alleges Singleton "shot and killed 26-year-old Demetria Ingram early Sunday morning on Dawson Street." (Note, authorities earlier gave Ingram's age as 29).

Singleton is being held without bond at the jail.