Primary Election: 2026: New Hanover County Board of Education candidate questionnaires

The media group sent the same questionnaire to each primary election candidate on Friday, Jan. 16 and requested their responses by Monday, Jan. 26. The Q&A’s have only been edited for clarity and are published below.

But before reading, here are a few items to keep in mind ahead of the primary election:

All registered Democratic candidates can only vote a Democratic ballot and all Republicans a Republican ballot. Unaffiliated voters can choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot to vote during the primary election.

A valid ID is required to cast a ballot in North Carolina. If you do not have an ID you will have to fill out a photo ID exemption form.

Primary Election Day is March 3, with voters required to go to their assigned precinct locations. (You can look up your election-day polling location here.)

Early voting opens Feb. 12 and closes Feb. 28, and voters can register on the same day they cast a ballot at any of these four sites: Board of Elections Multipurpose Room (226 Government Center Dr.); Northeast Library David Poynter Room (1241 Military Cutoff Road); Carolina Beach Town Hall’s Police Training Room (1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.), Cape Fear Community College’s McLeod Building, (411 N. Front St.). See all hours of operation here

Anyone who wants to see if they’re registered to vote can do so here

WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily are hosting a forum for both Republican and Democratic school board candidates. It has been postponed from Monday, February 2 due to inclement weather. The new date is Thursday, February 14; GOP candidates will be up first at 6 p.m. followed by Democratic candidates at 7 p.m.

Audience questions will be considered and can be submitted here ahead of the event.

Click the names below to access the Q&As for all the candidates:

Democratic Candidates

Republican Candidates