Gruff Goat Comedy
Gruff Goat Comedy
Get ready for a night of laughs at Waterline with Gruff Goat Comedy! Join us for an evening of stand-up comedy, cold craft beer, and plenty of laughs as comedians take the stage. Grab your friends, find a seat, and enjoy some midweek entertainment under the bridge!
Wednesday, December 2nd | 7 PM
Waterline Brewing Co.
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com