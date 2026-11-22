DareDevil Dynamo Improv Comedy
DareDevil Dynamo Improv Comedy
Get ready for an unpredictable night of laughter with DareDevil Improv Comedy at Waterline! Enjoy an evening of quick wit, spontaneous scenes, and hilarious moments as the performers create comedy on the spot. No scripts, no two shows alike, and plenty of laughs to go around!
Thursday, December 3rd | 8 PM
Waterline Brewing Co.
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com