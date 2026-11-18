B.A.D. Santa Bar Crawl + Foster Pantry Toy Drive | Saturday, December 5th | 12–5 P

'Tis the season to get festive, gather your crew, and give back! Join us during the Social District on Saturday, December 5th, for the B.A.D. Santa Bar Crawl and Foster Pantry Toy Drive! Round up your favorite people and lean into the holiday spirit by dressing as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Elves, Reindeer… you get the idea! Bop around the Brooklyn Arts District with a drink in hand as you make your way from one B.A.D. small business to the next. Make some merry memories with your crew while spreading a little cheer for a great cause!

Participating locations will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys, games, books, and arts & crafts supplies for children and teens in foster care.

Visit www.fosterpantry.org/fosteringjoy to browse the wishlist, purchase a gift, and bring your donation to one of the listed locations on December 5th. Can't make it out that day? You can also make a monetary donation directly through the link.

Let's come together to help The Foster Pantry give the gift of joy to children in foster care!

Good drinks, great local businesses, festive outfits, and a whole lot of holiday spirit. We can't wait to see you out there!

Participating Locations:

- Flytrap Brewing

- Commodore Public House & Kitchen

- Avenue B.

- Goat & Compass

- The Eagle's Dare

- Chow Town

- Brooklyn Cafe