Election 2026: Candidates forum for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
Recorded live at UNCW's Burney Center on October 7, WHQR joined Port City Daily, WECT, and The Seahawk to put questions to the five candidates running for two seats on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
All this month, WHQR is joining Port City Daily, WECT, and UNCW’s The Seahawk to hold candidates forums for local, state, and congressional candidates representing the Cape Fear region.
On today’s show: our forum for candidates running for New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners. We’ve got five candidates running for two seats: Republican incumbent LeAnn Pierce, Republican challenger Richard Collier, Democratic incumbent Rob Zapple, Democratic challenger LeShonda Wallace, and Libertarian challenger Bob Drach.
Our MC for the night was the venerable Jon Evans from WECT. Questions were asked by Connor Smith from WECT, Brenna Flanagan from Port City Daily, Emily Reier from The Seahawk, and me, for WHQR.
This forum was recorded live at the UNCW Burney Center on Wednesday, October 8th. This broadcast version has been edited only lightly for time; no candidate responses were altered.
Election and candidate info
Early voting begins on Thursday, October 15, and runs through Saturday, October 31. Election day is Tuesday, November 3.
Early voting site info:
Candidate questionnaires:
WHQR, Port City Daily, UNCW's The Seahawk, and WECT sent questionnaires to candidates around the Cape Fear region. You can find their responses under the categories below:
- Brunswick County Commissioners and School Board
- New Hanover County Commissioners, School Board, Soil and Water Board, and Clerk of Courts
- Pender County Commissioners *
- Legislative (North Carolina House and Senate races) and Congressional District 7
*There are no contested school board races in Pender County.
Forums
WHQR is planning several candidates’ forums alongside our media partners WECT, UNCW's The Seahawk, and Port City Daily.
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education
- UNCW Burney Center
- Wednesday, October 7
- 6 - 8 p.m.
New Hanover County General Assembly and Congress
- Includes House Districts 18 and 20, State Senate District 7, and Congressional District 7
- UNCW Burney Center
- Monday, October 12
- 6 - 8 p.m.
Brunswick County General Assembly and Board of Commissioners
- Includes House Districts 17 and 19, State Senate District 8, and Board of Commissioners
- Leland Town Hall
- Wednesday, October 14
- 6 - 8 p.m.