Election 2026: Candidates forum for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

All this month, WHQR is joining Port City Daily, WECT, and UNCW’s The Seahawk to hold candidates forums for local, state, and congressional candidates representing the Cape Fear region.

On today’s show: our forum for candidates running for New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners. We’ve got five candidates running for two seats: Republican incumbent LeAnn Pierce, Republican challenger Richard Collier, Democratic incumbent Rob Zapple, Democratic challenger LeShonda Wallace, and Libertarian challenger Bob Drach.

Our MC for the night was the venerable Jon Evans from WECT. Questions were asked by Connor Smith from WECT, Brenna Flanagan from Port City Daily, Emily Reier from The Seahawk, and me, for WHQR.

This forum was recorded live at the UNCW Burney Center on Wednesday, October 8th. This broadcast version has been edited only lightly for time; no candidate responses were altered.

Election and candidate info

Early voting begins on Thursday, October 15, and runs through Saturday, October 31. Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

Early voting site info:

Candidate questionnaires:

WHQR, Port City Daily, UNCW's The Seahawk, and WECT sent questionnaires to candidates around the Cape Fear region. You can find their responses under the categories below:

*There are no contested school board races in Pender County.

Forums

WHQR is planning several candidates’ forums alongside our media partners WECT, UNCW's The Seahawk, and Port City Daily.