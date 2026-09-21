Election 2026 Q&A: General Assembly and Congressional candidates

Midterm elections take place this year with multiple opportunities for voters to cast a ballot: Requests for an absentee ballot are open now through Oct. 20, with early in-person voting opening the last two weeks in October, and Election Day taking place the first Tuesday of November.

But ahead of going to the polls, it’s important to understand where candidates stand on issues facing the region.

Multiple incumbents and challengers are vying for seats in the North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives. The media consortium of WECT-TV, Port City Daily and WHQR Public Media sent questionnaires to candidates in early September, and below are their responses, edited only for clarity.

Before reading, here are a few items to keep in mind ahead of the election:

A valid ID is required to cast a ballot in North Carolina. If you do not have an ID you will have fill out a photo ID exemption form.

Early voting opens Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, and allows voters to register at any location in their county and vote in one stop.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2026, with voters required to go to their assigned precinct locations to cast a ballot.

to cast a ballot. Anyone who wants to see if they’re registered to vote can do so here.

Check your sample ballot ahead of going to the polls here .

Click the names below to access the Q&As for the candidates:

Congressional District 7

Maad Abu-Ghazalah (L)

Kim Hardy (D)

David Rouzer (R)

Senate District 7

Jessica Bichler (D)

Michael Lee (R)

Senate District 8

Richard Combes (D)

Bill Rabon (R)

Tim White (L)

House District 16

Jim Harris (D)

Carson Smith (R)

House District 17

Dennis Breen (D)

Frank Iler (R)

House District 18

Deb Butler (D)

Latisha Grady (R)

House District 19

Charlie Miller (R)

Scott Nasiff (D)

House District 20