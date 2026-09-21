Election 2026 Q&A: Pender County Board of Commissioners and School Board candidates

Midterm elections take place this year with multiple opportunities for voters to cast a ballot: Requests for an absentee ballot are open now through Oct. 20, with early in-person voting opening the last two weeks in October, and Election Day taking place the first Tuesday of November.

But ahead of going to the polls, it’s important to understand where candidates stand on issues facing the region.

Multiple incumbents and challengers are vying for two seats on the Pender County Board of Commissioners. The media consortium of WECT-TV, Port City Daily and WHQR Public Media sent questionnaires to the candidates in early September and responses to their Q&A’s have only been edited for clarity.

Before reading, here are a few items to keep in mind ahead of the election:

A valid ID is required to cast a ballot in North Carolina. If you do not have an ID you will have fill out a photo ID exemption form.

Early voting opens Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, and allows voters to register at any location in their county and vote in one stop

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2026, with voters required to go to their assigned precinct locations to cast a ballot

to cast a ballot Anyone who wants to see if they’re registered to vote can do so here

Check your sample ballot ahead of going to the polls here

Click the names below to access the Q&As for the candidates.

Pender County Board of Commissioners

District 1



Ryan Collins (R)

Brookey Hardee (D)

District 2



Shayne Frey (R)

Tim Zizack (D)

Pender County School Board