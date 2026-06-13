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The Newsroom

What we learned from the depositions in the Funderburk v. CFCC lawsuit

By Rachel Keith,
Benjamin Schachtman
Published June 13, 2026 at 8:38 AM EDT

Cape Fear Community College recently settled a lawsuit filed by former trustee Ray Funderburk, and WHQR’s Rachel Keith has been poring over depositions from the case, including sworn testimony from top college officials. She joins News Director Ben Schachtman to share what she’s learned about the case — and more broadly, about CFCC’s leadership.

On today’s show, my colleague Rachel Keith joins me to talk about the depositions in Ray Funderburk’s lawsuit against Cape Fear Community College. The lawsuit began three years ago, after a majority of trustees voted to kick Funderburk off the college board, for reasons we’ll get into today. Last month, it settled.

If the suit had gone to trial, we would have seen testimony from key members of the college leadership — trustees and top administrators who have, for years, declined to go on the record or to answer questions substantively.

Importantly, that testimony would have pierced the veil of personnel and confidentiality, not just regarding Funderburk’s removal, but also broader issues and questions regarding the college’s management. As we’ve seen in other lawsuits, like the Crime Lab suit and the more recent federal discrimination case against the City of Wilmington, there can be discussion of how things really work, behind the scenes, that journalists and the public are rarely privy to.

Often, when a case is settled, that opportunity is foreclosed. That includes depositions, sworn testimony given in response to questions from attorneys as part of the preparation for a potential trial — which don’t often become public when a lawsuit is resolved out of court.

But in this case, WHQR has acquired depositions from the lawsuit, which have given us new insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the case — but also the operations and attitudes of CFCC leadership.

Selected links:

You can also find an omnibus link to Rachel Keith's reporting on CFCC here.

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Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman