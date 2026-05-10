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The Newsroom

Ray Funderburk on his CFCC settlement; UNCW's Mouhcine Guettabi on the economics of a toll bridge

By Rachel Keith,
Kelly KenoyerBenjamin Schachtman
Published May 10, 2026 at 7:41 AM EDT

On this episode, Rachel Keith sits down with Ray Funderburk III, who recently settled with Cape Fear Community College three years after he was ousted from its board of trustees. Plus, Kelly Kenoyer talks with UNCW economist Mouhcine Gouttabi about potential economic impacts of a toll bridge over the Cape Fear River, which is looking increasingly likely.

On today's show, WHQR's Rachel Keith talks to Ray Funderburk, who was thrown off the Cape Fear Community College board of trustees during a high-profile public hearing. Funderburk had spent less than a year on the board, but he’d been the sole voice of dissent on several college decisions. That included a significant raise for college president Jim Morton — a decision that trustees and staff started pressuring Funderburk to support before he was even sworn in.

Not long after, he was removed as a trustee, Funderburk filed a lawsuit, claiming the college had violated his rights to free speech and due process. Now, three years later, the college has settled with him.

And, WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer sits down with Mouhcine Guettabi, UNCW’s regional economist, about one of the thorniest infrastructure projects in southeastern North Carolina — a replacement for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Despite years of cautious optimism, it’s becoming increasingly likely that a new bridge will have a toll. Without doubt, that will be unpopular with residents — but what would it look like through an economic lens?

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Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
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Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman