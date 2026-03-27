Private entity submits unsolicited bid for tolled replacement of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The bridge is nearing the end of its usable lifespan and is becoming increasingly expensive to maintain. But replacing it will cost over $1 billion dollars, due in part to height minimums set by the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers.

There’s about $240 million in federal grant money available, with another $85 million from the state — but that’s still left approximately a $700 million gap — with no clear path to additional funding.

Related: Ask a Journalist: What’s going on with the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement?

With all that in mind, the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization voted last May to authorize NCDOT to explore all available options to replace the bridge — including a deeply unpopular proposal for a toll.

A private entity put forward an unsolicited toll-bridge replacement proposal in February, which is now under consideration.

David Roy works for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority, and said a toll would speed things up – and wouldn’t be permanent. "Once the debt is repaid on a toll facility in the state of North Carolina, tolls have to be removed.”

While there was no vote to oppose the unsolicited bid or stop the evaluation of it, there was a lot of consternation on the part of the WMPO board. Numerous members complained about Raleigh’s lack of funding for the project, how a toll could hurt constituents’ pocketbooks, and NCDOT’s prioritization process. And there was a lot of talk about how the region is simply out of time, since there’s a looming deadline to use the federal grant money.

Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams put it plainly: “Nobody wants a toll. But you know, it's kind of like playing cards. You don't get to play the hand you want. You get to play the hand you're dealt.”

He added that he’d like to see the MPO push for legislative changes to prevent this kind of funding crisis in the future.

New Hanover County Commissioner Stephanie Walker agreed. "We should be more important. I don't know who we talk to about that."

She also said there's urgency at this point. "I'm just telling you, the more we wait. I mean, to your point, the more it could potentially cost, and we don't want to lose $242 million."

NCDOT will continue to review the unsolicited proposal over the next few months, and will bring its analysis before the WMPO in June or July.